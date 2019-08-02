Chris Pine set to play journalist Walter Cronkite in ‘Newsflash’ movie

Chris Pine is set to replace Seth Rogen for the role of journalist Walter Cronkite. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 2 — The actor, known for his roles in Star Trek, Wonder Woman, and Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, is slated to star as longtime American CBS News journalist Walter Cronkite in Newsflash, according to Deadline Hollywood.

Newsflash, written by Ben Jacoby, portrays the story of the events of November 22, 1963, as the US television news show CBS News rushed to scoop the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy in Dallas. Walter Cronkite presented the first newsflash at 1.40pm. Also portrayed in the feature film are his producer Don Hewitt, boss Jim Aubrey, and younger colleague Dan Rather.

Chris Pine replaces Seth Rogen (The Green Hornet, Neighbors), originally tapped to play Cronkite from the beginning of the project in 2017. Director David Gordon Green was set to direct the biopic but left to direct horror flick Halloween.

Greg Silverman is producing Newsflash via his company Stampede alongside Adam Kolbrenner. — AFP-Relaxnews