Fans upset as Kim Jaehwan fanmeeting in KL cancelled at the very last minute

Singer Kim Jaehwan was scheduled to have a fanmeeting in Stadium Malawati. — Picture courtesy of Swing Entertainment

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Malaysian fans were left disappointed when a scheduled fanmeeting for singer Kim Jaehwan was cancelled yesterday.

According to the organisers, Macpie Pro and Unusual Entertainment, despite efforts, a permit was not issued for the performance.

Fans were only told after the performance was supposed to start (6pm) and police were sent to the venue to disperse the crowd that had already gathered.

Kim Jaehwan is a former member of the Kpop band Wanna One. His solo career has been fairly successful to date with his first EP "Another" selling over 50,000 copies on the first day of sales.