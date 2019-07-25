For your next family outing: A fun run with free-flow popcorn and a movie at the end

Perfect for families seeking a fun weekend activity, the Popcorn Walk is set to thrill participants for the third year in a row. — Picture courtesy of Golden Screen Cinemas

PETALING JAYA, July 25 — Back by popular demand, Golden Screen Cinemas’ (GSC) upcoming Popcorn Walk 3 (2019) will give families a unique experience that combines a fun run, a movie, and free popcorn in one fun-filled adventure.

The Popcorn Walk is the first family event of its kind to be focused around everyone’s favourite theatre snack with free-flow sampling along the route which will take place near IOI City Mall on August 25.

Mascots from The Angry Birds Movie 2 will be present throughout the event to entertain younger participants along with mini-games, photo booths, and giveaways with attractive prizes.

At the end of the run, participants can settle in to enjoy a screening of The Angry Birds Movie 2 at GSC IOI City Mall.

Kids can choose from a variety of exciting activities including ring toss booths, slingshot games, and bubble stations themed around the Angry Birds franchise. — Picture courtesy of Golden Screen Cinemas

The Popcorn Walk was first held in 2017 at Central Park in Bandar Utama in conjunction with the cinema chain’s 30th anniversary and returned the year after following favourable reception from participants.

This year’s event promises to be better than ever with a full-fledged 5km route with several popcorn distributing stations at the ready to satisfy peckish runners.

Interested participants can sign up for GSC’s Popcorn Walk 3 for RM45 and receive an array of goodies including a race kit, an exclusive Popcorn Walk 2019 medal, discounts, and a ticket to enjoy The Angry Birds Movie 2 at GSC IOI City Mall.

There’ll be photo opportunities aplenty with mascots from beloved children’s movies at this year’s Popcorn Walk. — Picture courtesy of Golden Screen Cinemas

As the nation’s leading cinema exhibitor, GSC aims to constantly innovate the movie-going experience for Malaysians through exciting events and cutting-edge cinematic technology.

Tickets are available at GSC IOI City Mall's ticketing counter and E-kiosk, the GSC website, and the GSC mobile app.

For more information on Popcorn Walk 3 and sign-ups, check out GSC’s official website .

* This article is brought to you by Golden Screen Cinemas.