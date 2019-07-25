‘Can’t afford to buy enough fabric’: Actress Nora Danish attacked online for holiday outfit

The popular actress and her family are currently in Bali for a vacation. ― Picture via Facebook/Nora Danish

PETALING JAYA, July 25 ― Social media users took it upon themselves to play fashion police over actress Nora Danish’s holiday outfit.

While many fans complimented the baby-faced mother of two for her stylish look, others criticised Nora for wearing a light blue and white gingham sundress while vacationing in the Indonesian island of Bali with her family.

Social media users accused the 37-year-old for exposing too much skin.

“Even though her husband is rich but he can’t afford to buy enough fabric for his wife,” one of Nora’s followers wrote on Facebook.

“Your aurat (intimate parts),” commented another on Instagram.

Those who did not agree with the Bahagia Bukan Bidaan star felt her sundress was inappropriate for a mum.

“You have kids, show a good example in public,” one fan wrote.

“Why is her dressing getting worse, hopefully she and her husband will be guided accordingly,” added another.

Nora, who married businessman and restaurateur Nedim Nazri in 2017, gave birth to a son Mohamed Neqayl Nedim last year.

The couple also each have a son from their previous marriages.

Nora is the latest Malaysian female celebrity who has been shamed online for her choice of clothes.

The trend of policing women’s clothing has caused popular personalities to come under fire such as Emma Maembong, Puteri Aishah, Zizi Kirana and Fathia Latiff.