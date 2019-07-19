Japanese tribute to commemorate 10th year death anniversary of late director Yasmin Ahmad in Tokyo begins tomorrow (VIDEO)

Undated photo of the late Yasmin Ahmad with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Malay Mail pic

PETALING JAYA, July 19 — It has almost been 10 years since the Malaysian film industry lost one of its greatest treasures in filmmaker, Yasmin Ahmad.

To commemorate her 10th death anniversary on July 25, Japan is hosting a screen for an entire month to celebrate her award-winning movies.

The Legendary Director Yasmin Ahmad 10th Anniversary Special Screening will be held from July 20 until August 23 at the Theatre Image Forum in Shibuya in Tokyo.

Japanese film lovers are in for a treat as all of Yasmin’s films will be screened from the ‘Orked trilogy’ to Muallaf and her final film Talentime.

The initial announcement of the tribute screening was made by the late director’s muse, actress Sharifah Amani, on Twitter almost two weeks ago.

It has been 10 years since we’ve lost one of Malaysia’s most prolific storytellers. Japan is celebrating her and her works. If you’re in Tokyo come join the #SharifahSisters and others to honour her memory. We love you endlessly Mak. Thank you for your stories. 💞 pic.twitter.com/T8bXmTXiYF — Sharifah Amani (@sharifahamani) July 6, 2019

Born to a Malay father and a half Japanese mother, Yasmin died at the age of 51 on July 27, 2009 after a stroke and brain haemorrhage.

Her 2005 hit film Sepet which tells the story of a Malay girl who falls in love with a Chinese boy was awarded best film at the 18th Tokyo International Film Festival.