Taiwanese star Elva Hsiao makes a social media comeback, by posting a video of herself drunk (VIDEO)

Elva Hsiao's return to social media took many by surprise for the wrong reasons. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ ELVASHIAO

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — After two months of laying low on the social media front, Taiwanese singer Elva Hsiao made a ‘comeback’ today in a drunken state.

Hsiao uploaded a video of herself on her Instagram today, seemingly dozing off while intoxicated.

She could be heard saying she misses her ‘child’ that led to fans voicing their concern over her well-being.

“I do not know what to say. I will slowly let myself see my happy self and also let you all see me being happy,” Chinese publication Oriental Daily quoted her as saying.

While a fan commented she looked cute while drunk in the recording, Hsiao said she was only ‘sleep talking’.

Fans reminded her to take care of herself and advised her to get well soon in response to the video that has been viewed over 60,000 times.

“We are all waiting for you.” “Please remember we are always here.” were among the messages from fans.

Hsiao had announced in 2017 that she was taking a temporary break from her career due to stress.

Just two months ago, the 39-year-old dismissed rumours that she had suspended her showbiz career due to active treatment for HIV.

In 2012, it was reported that she had rejected 1MDB-linked financier Jho Low in a proposal that reportedly cost a whopping RM6.6 million.