More Janet Jackson classics are about to be reissued on vinyl

American singer Janet Jackson’s Las Vegas residency will resume at the end of July and run until late August. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 18 — Pitchfork is reporting that, following the re-release of Control on vinyl last month, the youngest Jackson will be reissuing five more of her classics on the vintage format.

Six of Janet’s classics are set to be reissued: Control, Control: The Remixes, Rhythm Nation 1814, janet., The Velvet Rope and All for You.

While Control has been available since last month, the remaining titles will be made available from July 26, just in time for the second run of Metamorphosis, the pop star’s Las Vegas residency, which begins on July 24.

The new reissues are available for pre-order on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2XW9uhL.

Janet Jackson will be playing at the Jeddah World Fest in Saudi Arabia. The festival, which will begin today in the Middle Eastern country, was recently in the news following Nicki Minaj’s announcement that she would be pulling out of performing at the event, in support of women’s rights. — AFP-Relaxnews