Diddy and MTV relaunching TV show ‘Making The Band’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 12, 2014. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 16 — The classic MTV series, which previously aired from 2000 to 2009, is slated to premiere in 2020.

After a lengthy tease on social media, Diddy confirmed that he is officially rebooting the reality competition series Making the Band.

“Making the Band is coming back bigger, bolder and more cutting edge. MTB on MTV was the pioneer of reality TV. We’re going to bring that supernatural energy back to the format and bring the world its next global superstars,” said the music mogul in a video posted on Instagram.

The original show focuses on forming a band from scratch, while simultaneously documenting the lives of its members in their new musical careers.

Diddy took over the franchise in 2002, handpicking the band’s members via an audition process.

The TV series resulted in forming groups such as Danity, Kane, Day26, Da Band and O-Town, although most of these were short-lived.

In his announcement video, Diddy also revealed that he has begun conducting worldwide auditions in search for the next band’s members.

“It’s not just about America and America’s music. It’s about everybody’s voice. So we’re doing a global talent search,” he said.

The reboot of Making The Band is slated to air on MTV at some point in 2020.

It is not the first time that Diddy ventures into the world of singing competitions, as he has participated in TV reality show The Four: Battle for Stardom whose second season premiered in 2018 on Fox.

In addition to Diddy, the show’s jury panel was composed of music producer DJ Khaled, singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor and music executive Charlie Walk.

Walk left the series prior to the end of the first season following allegations of sexual assault against him. Subsequent episodes have just starred the other three judges. — AFP-Relaxnews