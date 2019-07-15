Chef Wan hits back at cybertroopers for bad reviews on his restaurant’s Facebook page

Chef Wan, 61, was left unimpressed by the antics of social media users after they left bad reviews on his restaurant’s Facebook page. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon.

PETALING JAYA, July 15 — Celebrity chef Datuk Redzuawan Ismail or Chef Wan has shrugged off cybertroopers' negative remarks and low ratings for his restaurant, De.Wan 1958 by Chef Wan.

Taking to his social media accounts to say he was unaffected by the attacks, he said: “These people have such evil intent when they go onto Google and Facebook, they say bad things and spread lies about our restaurant!

“They think Malaysians are dumb enough to believe them. But our business is not affected.

“Their hearts are black! In the end, these type of people never win,” wrote Chef Wan.

He added that he also did not mind the criticism from social media users because he believed the more that he was ridiculed, the more blessings he would receive from God and that he could use those blessings to help others too.

“Every month I use these blessings that God has given me to help others, especially those who need it the most,” wrote Chef Wan.

The reviews page on his restaurant De.Wan 1958 by Chef Wan’s Facebook page has since been removed.