Aliff Aziz uploads photo with woman, ex-wife Bella Astillah says she ‘doesn’t care’

Singaporean singer and actor Aliff Aziz uploaded a snapshot with a woman named Tika Sheikh July 14, 2019. — From Instagram/Aliff Aziz

PETALING JAYA, July 15 — Aliff Aziz’s ex-wife Bella Astillah has been receiving hoards of messages from social media users after her former beau uploaded an image with another woman.

Bella, whose real name is Dayang Nabellah Awang Astillah, 25, said she did not care about the photo, now that her marriage to the 28-year-old Singaporean singer and actor is over.

“So many people have DMed (direct messaged) me wanting to provoke me with Aliff’s picture but to be honest, I don’t care. All of you know that we both don’t have anything to do with each other anymore.

“So whatever Aliff does is his business. I’m in Malaysia, he’s in Singapore. So, I’m really okay,” Bella said through via InstaStory.

It was previously reported that Aliff has become more religious ever since he was involved in cheating scandals that resulted in him and Bella divorcing.

Preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew met Aliff in Singapore on Friday and their exchange was documented in a 33-minute video on Ebit’s Facebook page.

Aliff and Bella were divorced on May 16 after three years of marriage after Aliff’s numerous alleged infidelities.

The couple share a two-year-old son Mohamad Ayden Adrean.