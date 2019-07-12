Mina from K-pop group Twice quits world tour due to ‘extreme anxiety, insecurity’, will miss KL stopover

Mina will be taking a break for the sake of her mental health. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/twicetagram

PETALING JAYA, July 12 — Twice member, Myoui Mina will be absent from the K-pop group’s upcoming world tour Twicelights due to mental health concerns.

A statement from the nonet’s record label JYP Entertainment revealed that Mina is “struggling with sudden extreme anxiety and insecurity toward performing onstage”.

While no official diagnosis has been confirmed, the company said they are currently consulting medical professionals.

“The health of our artistes is our top priority... we will do our everything to provide proper and best medical treatment and sufficient rest for Mina’s recovery.

“We sincerely ask for fans’ support so that Mina can get well soon,” read the statement.

The label later warned of legal action against those spreading “malicious” posts and comments regarding the 22-year-old’s condition, saying that such rumours could result in “damage (to) the artiste reputation and character”.

Twice’s global tour is set for a stopover in Malaysia on August 17, but it looks like local Onces (the official fandom name for the group) will have to wait a little bit longer to see Mina in person.

The group was originally slated to perform in Kuala Lumpur last year in July but the gig was cancelled at the eleventh hour following safety issues at the venue.