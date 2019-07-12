Civil rights workshop planned for Malaysian artists with tips for dealing with authorities, public backlash

Artists can brush up on their civil rights knowledge and pick up tips on dealing with public complaints and police reports about their work. — Picture from Facebook/Reformartsi

PETALING JAYA, July 12 — An upcoming workshop by ReformARTsi (Coalition of Malaysian Artists and Arts Organisations) will help local creatives to be aware of their rights when presenting their work to the public.

The half-day programme will consist of a talk by civil rights lawyer Syahredzan Johan who will advise attendees on how to deal with the authorities, respond to public complaints or police reports about their work, or even handle a protest mob outside a venue.

Other topics include understanding the roles, responsibilities, and limitations of enforcement agencies when it comes to stopping a play from being staged, removing a painting, or banning a song from the airwaves, as well as freedom of expression as laid out in the Federal Constitution.

Local and regional case studies of actual events will also be discussed and participants will be encouraged to brainstorm strategies to respond to those events.

The workshop is free to attend on July 20 at Five Arts Centre and is limited to 80 participants only.

Forty seats will be reserved for ReformARTsi members until July 13 before places are opened to the public.

