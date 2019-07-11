Hong Kong actress and model Jacqueline Wong making a comeback?

Speculation is rife that disgraced actress Jacqueline Wong (left) is making a comeback after she appeared in a late night talk show. — Image from Instagram/jacquelinebwong

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Is Hong Kong actress and singer Jacqueline Wong trying to make a comeback?

Three months after the scandal involving TVB artist and singer-actor Andy Hui blew up, dragging their respective partners in actor-singer Kennth Ma and Cantopop superstar Sammi Cheng — it appears she may be.

Quoting Hong Kong media, Oriental Daily reported that Wong had recently appeared at a late night show leading to speculation that she was testing the people's reaction towards her after the scandal of her smooching with Hui.

The daily reported that TVB had invited Wong as a guest at a talk show Own Sweet Home.

Following the show, a poll showed while viewers were surprised by Wong’s appearance, the anger towards her had subsided compared to during the height of the controversy.

It was previously reported that the 30-year-old Wong fled to the United States after her affair with Hui was exposed in April.

Shortly after a video showing the two kissing and cuddling in the backseat of a car blew up online, Hui hosted a press conference where he broke down in tears and apologised for his behaviour.

His wife Sammi Cheng later posted a statement on her Instagram saying she forgave him and that it was “an important lesson” in their marriage, while Ma has since announced their break-up and called ex-girlfriend Wong, “a friend.”