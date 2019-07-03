New in cinemas: 'Spider-Man: Far from Home,' 'Midsommar,' 'Phil' (VIDEOS)

The Avengers story continues in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home.' — Image courtesy of MArvel Studios via AFP

LOS ANGELES, July 3 — Find trailers, stars, plot summaries, and select international release dates for Marvel's Phase Three conclusion Spider-Man: Far From Home, the chilling, disorientating, and very well anticipated horror Midsommar, and midlife drama Phil.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13)

Select release dates: Australia — July 1; Canada, Ireland, Singapore, South Korea, UK, USA — July 2; France, Philippines — July 3; Netherlands — July 4; India, Vietnam — July 5. China, Hong Kong, Japan since June 28

Story: After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Peter Parker heads off to Europe with his high school friends. He hopes for a chance to get closer to MJ but it turns out that there are more urgent matters to attend to when Avengers handler Nick Fury, new superhero Mysterio, and some destructive elemental beings turn up.

Starring Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Jake Gyllenhaal (Donnie Darko, Everest) and directed by Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming).

Midsommar (R)

Select release dates: Canada, Ireland, UK, USA — July 3; South Korea — July 11; Netherlands — July 25; France — July 31; Australia — August 8

Story: A getaway to Sweden turns into a nightmare as a foreign couple's fragile relationship is put to the test when traditional seasonal festivities take a sinister turn.

Starring Florence Pugh (Fighting with My Family, Malevolent, TV's Lady Macbeth), Jack Reynor (Transformers: Age of Extinction), and directed by Ari Aster (Hereditary).

Phil (R)

North American release date: July 5

Story: American dentist Phil had regarded one of his patients, Michael, as someone who had it all figured out. So when Michael commits suicide, an already depressed Phil is determined to find out what happened — even if it means masquerading as a Greek handyman.

Starring Greg Kinnear (As Good as It Gets) with Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns, Cars 2), Jay Duplass (TV's Transparent), Bradley Whitford (TV's The West Wing) and directed by Greg Kinnear (directorial debut) — AFP-Relaxnews