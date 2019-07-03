BottleCapChallenge: Hollywood stars take on new viral trend (VIDEO)

The #BottleCapChallenge is taking social media by storm with celebs joining in to try it out as can be seen on Instagram.

LOS ANGELES, July 3 — Viral challenges are something that people seem to just lap up and the current one trending just happens to involve bottle caps.

Before you start reminiscing of flicking those humble bottle caps in numerous childhood games, this new challenge takes it to a whole new level: Trying to twist the cap off a bottle in one swift rotating kick.

To breakdown the challenge, the bottle cap needs to be slightly loose but still screwed onto the bottle to begin with. Without knocking the bottle over, you need to untwist the cap with a spin kick preferably while shooting your video in slow-mo for added effect.

While it’s not really clear where the #BottleCapChallenge originated, it seems to have kicked into high gear after John Mayer was tagged and challenged by mixed martial arts champ Max Holloway to do it.

The singer took to Instagram to post a video of him successfully attempting the challenge and tagging Jason Statham to follow suit. He captioned his video: “First @erlsn.acr did it. Then @blessedmma followed, and challenged me. I now challenge @jasonstatham. #bottlecapchallenge.”

Action star Statham quickly followed up with a video of his own attempt, having raised the bar by using a glass bottle (hey, we’re not complaining cause we didn’t expect any less!). Statham went on to challenge director Guy Ritchie, who in turn challenged Will Smith.

Other stars who have attempted the #BottleCapChallenge include Ellie Goulding, David Spade, Diplo, Conor McGregor with the list probably increasing as we write this. The question now is: Are you ready to kick off this challenge?