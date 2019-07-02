Pixar’s 'Toy Story 4' still holds top spot at global box office

‘Toy Story 4’ ― Woody and Buzz Lightyear's fourth big-screen adventure ― is a non-mover atop the global box office. — Picture courtesy of Disney Pixar via AFP

LOS ANGELES, July 2 ― The Pixar animation holds on to the top spot in the global box-office ranking for the second consecutive week. Toy Story 4 sees off competition from Spider-Man: Far From Home, starring Tom Holland ― freshly released in China ― and the horror movie, Annabelle Comes Home, the latest addition to the Conjuring franchise.

Nearly 10 years after the last Toy Story film, enthusiasm for the franchise clearly hasn't waned. Toy Story 4 ― Woody and Buzz Lightyear's fourth big-screen adventure ― is a non-mover atop the global box office. The animation grossed more than US$138.5 million(RM572.4 million) on its second week in theaters, taking cumulative grosses to over US$496 million worldwide since its US release June 21.

After being released in China, Spider-Man: Far From Home debuts at number two in the global box-office ranking. The superhero, played by Tom Holland, returns to the big screen two years after Spider-Man: Homecoming, grossing some US$111 million ahead of its US release, July 2. Spider-Man: Far From Home ousts Aladdin, which had been in second place for four weeks. The remake of the Disney classic drops to fourth place this week, behind Anabelle Comes Home.

The latest horror movie in the Conjuring franchise enters the box-office ranking in third place following its US release, June 26. Annabelle Comes Home, the sequel to 2014's Annabelle, grossed some US$65.3 million worldwide.

Note that Avengers: Endgame climbs back up to 10th place at the global box-office thanks to a new, enhanced version, in theatres since June 28, featuring a new “unfinished scene” deleted from the original release, as well as a video introduction from one of the directors, Anthony Russo. This extended version of the blockbuster helps add to the movie's global grosses with an extra US$7.8 million this week.

Global box-office top 10:

1. Toy Story 4 ― US$138.5 million

2. Spider-Man: Far From Home ― US$111 million

3. Annabelle Comes Home ― US$65.3 million

4. Aladdin ― US$33.7 million

5. Yesterday ― US$24.7 million

6. The Secret Life of Pets 2 ― US$18.8 million

7. Men in Black: International ― US$18 million

8. Spirited Away ― US$11.7 million

9. John Wick: Chapter 3 ― Parabellum ― US$9.7 million

10. Avengers: Endgame ― US$7.8 million ― AFP-Relaxnews