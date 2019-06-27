Producer A. Aida loses RM200,000 after holidaying in Egypt

The newly-divorced producer has lodged a police report. – Picture from Instagram/A. Aida Awang

PETALING JAYA, June 27 — Having gone through a divorce recently, producer Datuk A. Aida has been hit by yet another misfortune.

This time losing RM200,000 in an investment gone bad.

According to mStar, Aida reported the incident to authorities on Friday.

A source said the case involved an individual who was close to the producer.

“I don’t want to comment much but yes, I’ve made a police report — let them handle the investigation,” Aida told the Malay language portal when met at her production company’s open house event at Wisma Rampai, Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Asked about the identity of the culprit, Aida chose to keep mum.

“I don’t want to comment, I’ve handed over everything to the police for investigation.

“I made a report at the Bukit Indah police station, Ampang on Friday, the case is now under investigation,” she said.

Aida said she realised the amount of money was missing when she returned from her holiday in Egypt on March 1.

“I lost RM200,000 and the transaction was performed twice,” she said.

Aida hopes the authorities are able to nab and jail the individual if found guilty.

On June 18, Aida surprised many after announcing her fourth divorce from husband Ariff Aziz just after nine months of tying the knot.