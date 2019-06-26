Pamela Anderson and French World Cup-winning boyfriend split by Instagram

Pamela Anderson has revealed she has broken up with France World Cup-winning defender Adil Rami. — AFP pic

MARSEILLE, June 26 — Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson has revealed she has broken up with France World Cup-winning defender Adil Rami, saying he had “scammed” her by seeing another woman.

Anderson’s two-year romance with the Marseille player 18 years her junior has been closely followed in France, especially when Rami became a cult hero of the 2018 World Cup campaign in Russia despite not playing a single minute.

But the couple’s romance appears to have ended abruptly, with Anderson accusing Rami of cheating on her.

“The last (more than) 2 years of my life have been a big lie,” Anderson, 51, said on Instagram. “I was scammed, led to believe... we were in « big love »?”

“I’m devastated to find out in the last few days that he was living a double life.”

Rami responded with a long Instagram post of his own.

“A breakup is never easy,” he wrote. “As is often the case in these situations, emotion can take over and allow excessive things to be expressed.”

He said he “deeply respected” Anderson, “for whom my love has always been sincere”.

Anderson said in her post that Rami “used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters. But this is worse. He lied to all... He is the monster.”

In response Rami said: “Under no circumstances do I lead a double life.”

“I simply remain committed to preserving a lasting relationship with my children and their mother Sidonia for whom I have deep respect,” he wrote. “It is true that I should have been more transparent in this ambiguous relationship.”

Anderson has two sons from a previous relationship with Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee. — AFP