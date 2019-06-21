HK superstar Sammi Cheng sorry for being bad role model by doing extreme dieting

The comparison photo shows how Cheng has moved towards a more toned and healthy physique over the years. — Picture from Instagram/sammi_chengsauman

PETALING JAYA, June 21 — Hong Kong singer Sammi Cheng is regretting poor health choices she made in the past to shed pounds quickly.

The 46-year-old recently took to Instagram to post a comparison photo of herself, with the image of her current toned physique providing a stark contrast to the skinny frame she had long ago.

“Matchstick Mi (Sammi) versus fit Mi. Which do you prefer?

“The one who was always cutting her food intake and constantly hungry as a result, or the one who exercises properly, eats healthily, and doesn’t starve herself?” she wrote.

Cheng confessed to believing that a stick-thin figure was the ideal body type for women in the past, hence her drastic measures to lose weight.

However, she’s wisened up over the years and now prioritises building up her muscles and eating a well-balanced diet.

“I went from skinny bones to being more muscular. It wasn’t easy but it’s worth it.”

Fondly known as the “Cantopop Queen”, Cheng also apologised for setting a bad example by promoting unrealistic and unhealthy beauty standards to the public.

She is currently in the midst of preparations for the upcoming “Follow Mi World Tour 2019” that’s set to kick off on July 12 in her home city of Hong Kong.

Cheng’s Instagram is currently filled with photos and videos of her fine-tuning the choreography for her performances and working up a sweat at the gym.