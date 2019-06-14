Daniel Radcliffe joins ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ interactive special

English actor Daniel Radcliffe arrives to attend the screening of TBS’ ‘Miracle Workers’ at Buttenwieser Hall in New York May 14, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 14 — The Harry Potter actor will star in the upcoming special episode at Netflix, set to debut in 2020.

The special episode will see quirky protagonist Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) embark on a big adventure, which promises to feature three states, explosions and a dancing hamburger. In the style of Netflix’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch film and other interactive shows, viewers will be able to make decisions for the characters, changing the direction of the story.

“Will you foil the Reverend’s (Jon Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots?” asks Netflix’s official announcement.

Radcliffe (Miracle Workers, Harry Potter series) will play a character called Frederick, an official tweet indicated. No other details were revealed.

Cast returning for the interactive special include Kemper, Tituss Burgess (Titus), Jane Krakowski (Jacqueline) and Carol Kane (Lillian), as well as Jon Hamm, who plays Kimmy’s abusive kidnapper, the Rev Dr Richard Wayne Gary Wayne.

Over its four-season run, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, created and executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, earned 18 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including for best comedy series. The show ended in January 2019.

“I think it’s a great fit for our show and will be a great way to officially complete the series,” Fey said in a statement. — AFP-Relaxnews