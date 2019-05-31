Indonesian singer Tulus to celebrate eight years in showbiz with KL stopover of ‘Sewindu’ tour

The popular singer will be back in Malaysia for his second solo concert in August. ― Picture courtesy of Shiraz Projects

PETALING JAYA, May 31 ― Indonesia R&B singer Tulus will be heading to Kuala Lumpur once again after a sold out concert here last year, to celebrate his eight years in the music industry.

With a stopover concert planned at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre’s Plenary Hall, the crooner who is undoubtedly one of Indonesia’s top pop acts, will once again showcase his string of hits.

The show is scheduled for 8.30pm on Saturday, August 3.

The tour, which aptly takes the name of one of his popular tunes Sewindu, meaning eight years, will see Tulus backed by a 21-piece backing ensemble.

Tickets for the one-night only event, organised by Shiraz Projects and TulusCompany, which are already on sale at www.myticket.asia, are priced at RM860 (Meet & Greet), RM460 (Diamond), RM360 (Platinum), RM260 (Gold) RM200 (Silver) and RM160 (Bronze).