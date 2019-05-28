Singer Aliff Aziz wants to get back with ex-wife Bella Astillah two weeks after divorce

Aliff and Bella were divorced May 16. — Picture via Instagram/Bella Astillah

PETALING JAYA, May 28 — After sharing how much he misses his son, singer Aliff Aziz has now expressed his hopes to patch things up with ex-wife Bella Astillah.

The couple parted ways on May 16 after Aliff was embroiled in several cheating scandals involving actresses Afifah Nasir in 2017 and Oktovia Manrose three months ago and him cozying up to a 16-year-old girl.

Aliff, 28 took to Twitter this morning asking God to reunite him and his ex-wife.

“Dear Allah, please unite us. If she is not my soulmate, make me hers,” he wrote.

Ya Allah satukanlah jodoh kami.

Seandainya dia bukan jodohku,

Jadikanlah aku jodohnya. ✨ — Aliff Aziz (@AliffAziz) May 27, 2019

Although the post garnered positive reactions from fans who want the see the former couple back together, others asked which woman was Aliff referring to, given the number of times he was caught having an affair.

According to mStar, the newly divorced Bella must observe the iddah (waiting for period) for the next four months or so.

During this waiting period, divorced couples can reconcile via verbal pronouncement or by re-consummating their relationship.

When met outside of the Kuala Lumpur Shariah Court, Bella whose real name is Dayang Nabellah Awang Astillah did not deny that she still had feelings for Aliff but asked for space for the time being.

Last Friday, Aliff said he missed his son Mohamad Ayden Adrean by sharing a photograph of him kissing his two-year-old.