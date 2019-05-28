Cannes winner Bong Joon-ho to receive Munich retrospective

South Korean director Bong Joon-Ho (centre) surrounded by the cast of ‘Parasite’ in Cannes, southern France, May 22, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 28 — The German film festival — not the Berlinale, the other one — is raising its profile with a timely look back at the career of Parasite director and the weekend’s Palme d’Or winner at Cannes, Bong Joon-ho.

The 2019 Munich Film Festival, which runs June 27 to July 6, will be putting on a retrospective for the work of the latest Palme d’Or winner, South Korean director Bong Joon-ho.

Breaking through to an international audience with 2006 monster movie The Host, he went on to helm 2009 crime drama Mother, 2013 American-Korean graphic novel adaptation Snowpiercer, and the adventure of a super pig, 2017 Cannes contender Okja.

Munich Film Festival attendees will be able to see The Host, Snowpiercer and Okja as well as his second movie, 2003 crime drama Memories of Murder.

Parasite will also be present in Munich, having been accepted as an entrant for the event’s main competition track.

The film is about a family from the poor side of town who, though far from being unindustrious, are found in desperate circumstances and manage to make their way into the affairs of a much wealthier family.

Before Munich begins, Parasite will be on show in Australia as part of the Sydney Film Festival, which runs June 5-16. — AFP-Relaxnews