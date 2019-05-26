K-pop idol Goo Hara hospitalised after alleged suicide attempt

Goo Hara had been dealing with personal and professional issues in the previous months. — Picture via Instagram/koohara__

SEOUL, May 26 — Ex-KARA member Goo Hara is currently hospitalised after what looks to be a suicide attempt.

According to Yonhap News, the K-pop singer was found unconscious at her home by her manager, who had checked up on her after she did not respond to his phone calls.

Her condition is said to be stable but she has yet to regain consciousness.

Fans had earlier been alarmed after the singer left a cryptic message on her Instagram, stating only the word "Annyeong (hello)".

Goo Hara had been in the news for an ongoing criminal case involving her ex-boyfriend, who she accused of assault and blackmail.

She has also been accused of assaulting her former lover.

The singer's contract with her agency ended earlier this year and was not renewed. She had previously been more active in Japan, having had a fanmeeting there in December last year.

Those needing someone to talk to may contact Befrienders at the following numbers 03-7956 8145 (KL), 04-281 5161/1108 (Penang) and 05-547 7933/7955 (Ipoh) or instead email [email protected]