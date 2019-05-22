A fourth ‘John Wick’ is already in the works for May 2021

Keanu Reeves arrives for a screening of the movie ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ in Los Angeles May 15, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, May 22 — Just because the third film from the John Wick just hit theatres doesn’t mean it’s too early to get started on filming the fourth chapter: John Wick 4 is slated to be released in US theatres May 21, 2021. No director or plot has been announced as of yet.

It’s all in a day’s work for Keanu Reeves: Just a few days after the release of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, entertainment company Lionsgate has announced that the actor is about to star in the franchise’s fourth instalment, no doubt the result of the third chapter’s worldwide success at the box office upon its mid-May release.

The release date of the fourth opus has been set for May 21, 2021 in the US, according to Lionsgate. The Hollywood Reporter reports that a text message was sent to fans of the latest film, stating: “You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming — May 21, 2021”.

No plot details have leaked so far, and no director has been confirmed as of yet, but Chad Stahelski, who helmed the first three efforts, is a logical choice.

In John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, Reeves returned to his role as an ex-assassin turned target after transgressing the fundamental rule by killing a man at the Continental Hotel. With the Continental organisation and a gaggle of hitmen chasing him, John must fight for survival.

The Chad Stahelski film, which stars Reeves alongside fellow Matrix cohort Laurence Fishburne, came in first at the world box office this past weekend, overtaking Avengers: Endgame with an opening weekend gross of US$92.2 million (RM385.9 million).

Watch the trailer here. — AFP-Relaxnews