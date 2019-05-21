Astro Shaw’s 'Think Big Big' to be screened in over 10,000 cinemas across China

The Chiu Keng Guan-directed movie collected more than RM5.4 million at the domestic box office. — Image from Astro Shaw

PETALING JAYA, May 21 — Think Big Big, the Malaysian film released in conjunction with Chinese New Year last year is now set to hit the big screens in China this week.

The Chiu Keng Guan-directed flick about a plus-size girl who dreams of becoming an astronaut is the biggest release yet for a Malaysian film in China, screening in 10,900 cinemas and 60,079 screens beginning Friday.

The film which was released in February 2018 will be distributed by the largest film enterprise in the Chinese mainland China Film Group Corporation in collaboration with Huaxia Film Distribution, Pearl River Pictures and Beijing National Shadow Film Publishing and is marketed by Beijing Aoweier Film & TV Culture Communication.

“As a Malaysian filmmaker, I am excited about this golden opportunity to share Think Big Big with cinemagoers in China. I hope the movie will touch their hearts too as it has in Malaysia.

“We are living in an era of where many are seeking for popularity in social media. Think Big Big offers an honest and humourous look at how it can change us.”

“I hope it encourages us to cherish our time with family and friends, and most importantly, learn to love and accept yourself,” said Chiu in a press statement.

The award-winning director is best known for Malaysian box office hits such as Ola Bola and The Journey.

Produced by Astro Shaw, Golden Screen Cinemas, Multimedia Entertainment and MM2 Entertainment, Think Big Big collected more than RM5.4 million at the domestic box office.

The film tells the story of Moon, a lovable plus-sized girl who learns about self-love and acceptance following a drastic weight transformation when she is forced to join a fitness competition to pay off her debts.

Think Big Big stars Miss Astro alums Serene Lim and Vivienne Oon, singer Ruby Yap, Moon Yoong, Joanne Lau, Keigrey Kam and Fabian Loo.