Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra to pay tribute to Hollywood icon James Horner

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra is set to pay tribute to Hollywood iconic composer James Horner next weekend. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 ­— The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) will pay tribute to iconic Hollywood film composer, James Horner next weekend at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas, KLCC.

Previously MPO had organised similarly-themed concerts, namely The Golden Age of Film Music, Hollywood Classics, Symphonic Oscars, A Tribute to John Williams and The Music of Hans Zimmer, to celebrate the grandeur of film music.

The upcoming concerts are no exception.

Under the leadership of English conductor Anthony Weeden, the MPO will enthrall the audience with soundtracks from Apollo 13, Avatar, The Rocketeer, Aliens, Legends of the Fall, Titanic and Star Trek II.

Famed for his lush and sweeping film scores, the prolific Los Angeles-born Horner notched his first Academy Award nominations in 1986 for his science fiction classic Aliens and an animated feature An American Tail.

He received his subsequent Oscar nomination in 1989 for Field of Dreams but won a Grammy that year for the civil war drama Glory.

Two more Oscar nominations came in 1995 for Braveheart and Apollo 13.

Horner finally clinched the gold Oscar statuettes in 1997 for his score for the blockbuster Titanic as well as the film’s original song My Hear Will Go On sung by Celine Dion.

The next decade saw him producing more sterling work which received Oscar nominations; A Beautiful Mind (2001), House of Sand and Fog (2003) and Avatar(2009).

Get ready to be caught up in rapture with the MPO on May 25 and 26 at 3pm.

Surf over here for ticketing and information.