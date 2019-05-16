Bill Murray says he’s ready to do another ‘Ghostbusters’

Still from the original ‘Ghostbusters’ which was first released in 1984, and starred Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis, and Sigourney Weaver. — Picture courtesy of Columbia Pictures

LOS ANGELES, May 16 — Wondering who you’re going to call when it comes to Ghostbusters 3? Why Bill Murray of course — after all he’s down for another movie.

According to Indiewire, Murray would be happy to appear in the new Ghostbusters that is being directed by Jason Reitman, who is the son of original director Ivan.

“This franchise paid for my son’s college. We made this thing. We are the caretakers of it. It’s a great thing and it was a really fun movie to make. It’s a real movie with some really funny stuff in it.”

Touching on his cameo in Paul Feig’s 2016 reboot, Murray said it was to support friends Kate McKinnon and Melissa McCarthy. “I was in that movie just because [stars McCarthy and McKinnon] asked me, and I knew if I said no, I was saying I didn’t support that movie.

“I felt like, OK, I’m going to support them because I support them as people. So, I did that one and I would do this next one.”

While plot and cast details other than Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard remain scarce, the script is said to be co-written by Reitman and Gil Kenan, with the film to be a follow up to the original hit that was first released in 1984, and starred Murray, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis, and Sigourney Weaver.

Ghostbusters 3 is scheduled for release on July 10, 2020.