Neelofa is first hijabi to front Swarovski Raya campaign

The campaign was shot in the Al Wadi Desert in Abu Dhabi. — Picture courtesy of Swarovski

PETALING JAYA, May 15 — Actress, TV host and entrepreneur Neelofa is the first hijabi to front the Raya campaign of jewellery brand Swarovski in Malaysia.

Shot in Abu Dhabi’s stunning Al Wadi Desert, Neelofa, whose full name is Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor is seen wearing a variety of designs from the popular Austrian accessories brand’s Raya Selection collection.

“Syawal is the month that I dedicate my time and emphasise on the values and ways I could contribute to our society. My aspiration is to be a giver, rather than a receiver.

“I truly believe a person’s greatness does not lie in what they possess but rather in what they give,” Neelofa said in a press statement.

Her involvement also marks Swarovski’s first hijabi model to appear on the brand’s billboard campaign.

Neelofa says Syawal is the month for giving back to society. — Picture courtesy of Swarovski

In another first, the 30-year-old model also marked her debut collaboration with the jewellery giant and her successful business venture Naelofar Hijab which was founded in 2014.

Created with the aim of revolutionising modest fashion, Neelofa’s hijab label can be found in more than 37 countries.

Swarovski creative director Nathalie Colin said, “At Swarovski, we believe in brilliance for all, that’s why we curate a special Raya Selection so that every woman around the world feels ever more empowered, confident and brilliant during one of the most important seasons in the Muslim culture.”