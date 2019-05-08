After cheating scandal, scenes of HK actress Jacqueline Wong in Penang axed from TV show

In the aftermath of a highly-publicised cheating scandal, Jacqueline Wong will no longer be appearing on ‘Men’s Kitchen.’ — Picture courtesy of Instagram/jacquelinebwong

PETALING JAYA, May 8 — TVB actor Lai Lok Yi will be returning to Malaysia to reshoot scenes of his cooking show Men’s Kitchen that featured disgraced Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong.

Wong, who was caught having an affair with married actor Andy Hui last month, will be replaced by Lai’s friend and fellow actor Mat Yeung.

Lai was quoted by Malaysian Chinese daily Kwong Wah Yit Poh saying that it was the “best solution for all.”

He was previously criticised by social media users for uploading a poster with him and Wong promoting the show on Instagram, leading him to axe scenes from the show to avoid further backlash.

The cooking show was shot in seven countries: Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, India, Turkey, and France.

Wong posing on Armenian Street in George Town. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/jacquelinebwong

Both Lai and Wong were in Penang last month working on the show and the actress had even posted pictures of herself posing with the island’s famous street art.

The 30-year-old’s image was severely tarnished after a video of her kissing and cuddling Hui in the backseat of a car went viral in April.

Lai said he has not been in contact with Wong since the scandal erupted but added that an apology from her would do little to remedy the current situation.

“We are all adults, and I understand the situation. It’s best to leave her alone and give her space.

“The apology is irrelevant at this point in time,” he said.

Wong, who is currently in the United States seeking refuge from the media, was also removed from the upcoming TVB drama Forensic Heroes IV.

The network will be spending HK$10 million (RM5.3 million) to reshoot her scenes, according to Ming Pao Daily News.

The show’s producer Mui Siu Ching was quoted saying that the crew is in the midst of rewriting the script, negotiating with other actors to return for the reshoot, and looking for a suitable replacement for Wong.

It will be an arduous task that also involves rebuilding sets and finding new shooting locations, as a cafe involved in the initial shoot has since closed down.