Datuk Seri Vida denies facing financial difficulties; releasing new single after Hari Raya

Datuk Seri Vida posing for a photo during a promotional event in MyTown, Cheras. Picture via Instagram/Dato’ Seri Dr. Hajah Vida

PETALING JAYA, May 6 — It has been almost a year since Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman, or more commonly known as Datuk Seri Vida, has made appearances on television.

This, reported Astro Awani, has led to speculation about the celebrity entrepreneur.

One of it is that the 47-year-old is purportedly facing financial difficulties after her cryptocurrency, LaVida Coin, hit a few snags since its launch last year.

However, she was very quick to deny these allegations in an interview with Astro Awani.

“Astaghfirullah hal’azim. When I don’t appear on TV, this is what people say,” said Vida.

She said that although she may not have been active on TV as she originally was when she shot to fame in 2017 for her musical single “I Am Me”, she was still active on social media.

“It has been four years since I’ve held a microphone, I’m waiting to see if there are any new ventures out there for me, you can give me suggestions if you’d like, food maybe?” she was quoted as saying.

According to Vida, her organisation, Vida Beauty Sdn Bhd (beauty & healthcare products) is still stable and the focus was on new products, which include food.

She said that in the modern business world, rapid changes are needed to adapt oneself adding that this was why she was actively looking for new ventures to pursue after her sponsorship of religious shows ended.

To strengthen her point that everything was going well, Vida added that she was going to release a new single this year, after Hari Raya.

This time, a love song.