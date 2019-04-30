‘Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ star Rachel Brosnahan to produce and star in Amazon film

Rachel Brosnahan poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ at the 76th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 7, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, April 30 — While she’s set to return as the bubbly Miriam “Midge” Maisel in the third season of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Rachel Brosnahan is also taking on other projects, both behind and in front of the camera. The American actress will star in her first role in the drama I’m Your Woman, and co-produce the movie with Amazon Studios.

The star of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel will team up with Amazon studios for a film entitled “I’m Your Woman,” scheduled for release in the US in 2020.

The actress will take the lead role in the drama directed by Julia Hart and co-written by one of the producers of La La Land, Jordan Horowitz, reveal US media. Brosnahan will also take on her first role as co-producer for a feature production. Filming will begin in fall, and Amazon Studios will distribute the film internationally.

The story follows Jean, played by Brosnahan, forced to flee with her child due to crimes committed by her husband. While on the run, they face other problems including an unlikely partnership with another couple.

I’m Your Woman will be Hart’s fourth feature film. The filmmaker directed the dramatic comedy Miss Stevens in 2016 with Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) and Lili Reinhart (Riverdale). More recently, she directed and co-wrote futuristic thriller Fast Color, with Horowitz, released yesterday in the US. Hart is also preparing for the release of her next movie, Stargirl, due out in 2020.

In addition to playing the title role in the Amazon Prime Video series, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, which won her the Emmy Award for best actress in 2018, Brosnahan is pursuing her career on the big screen. The award-winning actress will star opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in the drama Ironbark, expected for release later this year. — AFP-Relaxnews