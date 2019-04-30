Help them! Unicef ambassador, actress Lisa Surihani, pleads for Rohingya refugee children

Unicef national ambassador Lisa Surihani plays with Rohingya refugee children in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. — Picture courtesy of Unicef

PETALING JAYA, April 30 — Like many of us, actress Lisa Surihani learned about the refugee situation in Bangladesh through media reports when the crisis first happened in 2017.

But through her role as Unicef (The United Nations Children’s Fund) national ambassador to Malaysia, the silver screen sweetheart got to witness the situation first hand on her recent visit to Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh.

“I was very anxious about the trip, unsure about what to expect or how to prepare,” said the mother of two who was in Bangladesh for three days earlier this month.

In the southeastern coastal town, over a million displaced Rohingya refugees live in harsh conditions, more than half of them children.

She added that Unicef worked with the government of Bangladesh and other United Nations agencies to provide life-saving aid and services to refugees living in the settlements.

This includes building health centres, learning centres, child-friendly spaces and providing clean water and sanitation.

Lisa says listening to the women’s stories are difficult and she had to control her emotions. — Picture courtesy of Unicef

The children Lisa met were just like any other children, playing together and eager to learn, showing no signs of their tumultuous past.

But in their drawings when they first arrived from Myanmar told a different story.

“There were images of guns, helicopters, and people hanging from trees. Children don’t just imagine these things. They have gone through some horrific things — which no child should.”

“Children are especially vulnerable during emergencies and conflicts — they are susceptible to disease, malnutrition and violence. Many have been traumatised, some separated from their families.”

The Child Friendly Spaces set up by Unicef in the camps assists children in the recovery process through the healing powers of playtime, where children can just be children.

“When we arrived, there was a game of football going on outside. Instead of violent things, the children were drawing flowers, and beautiful, colourful scenes.

“They were singing, playing carom, and building jigsaw puzzles — just like any of our kids,” said Lisa.

Asked how she kept her emotions in check, the 33-year-old said they were briefed on how to interact with the kids and to avoid asking direct questions that would force them to relive their trauma.

She described the children as a happy and cheeky but hearing the women’s stories was difficult.

“I had to manage my emotions, something I am trained to do as an actress. But I let myself have a real good cry after I arrived back in KL,” she admitted.

Actress Lisa was in Bangladesh for three days where she witnessed the conditions of refugees camps up close. — Picture courtesy of Unicef

Lisa wants Malaysians to know that Rohingya refugees need help.

Like those in Cox’s Bazar, refugee children here too have lost everything, fleeing violence and experiencing trauma at an early age.

“What is unclear is when they will return home, and I know that many of them do want to return home — they told me so themselves,” she added.

“But they are here in Malaysia, or in the camps, not because they choose to, but because they need to. They are making the best of a difficult situation and they need constant humanitarian support."

According to UNHCR figures, there are over 161,000 living in Malaysia and some 87,000 are Rohingyas who have been here for generations but have no legal status and refugee children are not allowed to attend public school.

Lisa said UNHCR supported some 120 parallel, informal learning centres across Malaysia.

They are run by the refugee community themselves or faith-based organisations which serves to provide refugee children with a chance at a better future.

“They do their best, but these learning centres struggle with limited resources. There is certainly space for Malaysians to step up and support refugee children who are here in Malaysia too."

Unicef aims to raise RM1 million in Malaysia throughout the month of Ramadan, a mere fraction of the funds needed to support works in the Rohingya Refugee Camps in Bangladesh.

This year, Unicef also hopes to reach 160,000 children for mental health and psychosocial initiatives through community centres.

The funds will also be used to vaccinate refugee children.

“The appeal by Unicef for the work in Bangladesh is US$152 million or about RM620 million.

“The money you give will contribute to providing vital services to Rohingya children, giving them a childhood, healthcare and education, which means a brighter future for themselves and their families,” said Lisa.

You can donate to the Rohingya Refugee Appeal here.