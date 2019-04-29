Taylor Swift’s ‘Me!’ breaks YouTube, Vevo records

Taylor Swift shared her latest track ‘ME!’ on YouTube April 26, 2019. — Taylor Swift/Youtube.com pic via AFP

LOS ANGELES, April 29 — Tay Tay has done it again and this time her latest single ME! has apparently shattered YouTube and Vevo records.

ME! is the first single from Taylor Swift’s upcoming seventh studio album and it features guest vocals by Panic! At the Disco’s frontman Brendon Urie. According to YouTube, the song has earned her the record for the leading female and solo with the biggest 24-hour debut at 65.2 million views.

YouTube took to Twitter to share the news saying: “With 65.2 million views, congratulations @taylorswift13 + @taylornation13 on breaking the record for highest female and solo 24-hour debut for any music video on @YouTube.”

ME! also set a new record on Vevo for the most video views by earning over 65 million clicks in just 24 hours. With those numbers, it’s safe to say Swifites certainly seem to be loving ME!.