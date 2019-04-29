Dennis Quaid is ‘The Intruder’ you never want in your house (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Intruder’ that stars Dennis Quaid, Michael Ealy and Meagan Good.

LOS ANGELES, April 29 — Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for upcoming psychological thriller The Intruder that stars Dennis Quaid, Michael Ealy and Meagan Good.

The film revolves around a young couple who think they may have purchased their dream home only to realise that the man they sold them the house refuses to leave.

The synopsis of the film reads: “When a young married couple (Ealy and Good) buys their dream house in the Napa Valley, they think they have found the perfect home to take their next steps as a family. But when the strangely attached seller (Quaid) continues to infiltrate their lives, they begin to suspect that he has other hidden motivations beyond a quick sale.”

The film also stars Joseph Sikora, Alvina August, Lili Sepe and Lee Shorten.

The Intruder is set for US release on May 3.