Will Smith battles his own clone in Ang Lee’s Gemini Man’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Ang Lee’s upcoming sci-fi thriller ‘Gemini Man’ that stars Will Smith and Clive Owen.

LOS ANGELES, April 24 — Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for Ang Lee’s upcoming sci-fi thriller Gemini Man that stars Will Smith.

Smith plays an older assassin named Henry Brogan who is trying to retire but instead finds himself the target of his younger clone.

The film also stars Clive Owen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Benedict Wong, Linda Emond, Ralph Brown and Theodora Miranne.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Henry Brogen (Smith), an ageing assassin attempting to exit his career, finds himself going against a younger clone of himself who can predict his every move.”

Gemini Man is set for US release on October 11.