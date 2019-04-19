Watch this new action-packed trailer for ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Hobbs and Shaw’.

LOS ANGELES, April 19 — Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw that offers more footage from the film.

Aside from Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, the film also stars Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Eddie Marsan, Joe Anoa'i and Helen Mirren.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.”

Hobbs and Shaw is set for US release on August 2.