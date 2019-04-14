BTS breaks another YouTube record, just a week after BlackPink

BTS has already broken multiple records within days of its latest release. — YouTube screenshot

SEOUL, April 14 — K-pop band BTS has done it again: smashing the YouTube record Blackpink broke only last week. BTS' video for Boy With Luv hit 100 million views in less than two days.

Blackpink had earlier broke Psy's long-held 100 million mark by hitting the magic number in just 2 days, 14 hours, and 15 minutes. How long did BTS take? 1 day, 13 hours, and 38 minutes.

The boys also became the first K-pop group certified gold in Australia, as confirmed by the official Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) charts.

Later today they will also be the first ever K-pop band to perform on popular US show Saturday Night Live.

Their album “Map of the Soul: Persona” looks set to be become the group's biggest hit yet, judging from how much they've achieved in just a few days.

What new heights will the boys reach? Well, it look like if you're BTS the sky's the limit.