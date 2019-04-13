Hans Isaac-Ahmad Idham duo to further boost local film industry

Finas new chairman Datuk Gerald Hans Isaac — Picture from Instagram/hansisaac

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — National Film Development Corporation (Finas) new chairman Datuk Gerald Hans Isaac will work together with chief executive officer Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri to continue efforts to boost film industry in the country.

Gerald Hans Isaac who is better known as Hans Issac or Hans, said the improved economy was the factor behind the increase in the number of local filmmakers.

“I think economically, Malaysians are now enjoying our films more so we want to keep it that way to ensure the industry players will benefit from it as movies can make money too and much more than just an creative outlet,” he said in the RB Extra segment in the ‘Ruang Bicara’ talkshow, produced by Bernama News Channel (Astro 502) here last night.

Both Hans and Ahmad Idham each have 25 years of experience in the film industry and they would understand what the industry players need.

“We have experienced all — the bittersweet and the struggles — in the industry, so we understand what we have to do because we want to change the things that we went through before.

“We just need a bit of time because I am just here at Finas and Ahmad Idham has been here for just 30 days. Give us a bit of time and we will fulfil the promise,” he added.

He also expressed his appreciation to Finas’ previous top management who had tried their best to develop the local film industry.

Hans, who is also an actor, director and producer, was appointed as Finas new chairman for a two-year term, effective Monday, to replace Samsuni Mohd Nor.

In his first statement to Bernama yesterday, Hans disclosed his plans to meet the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and the Social Security Organisation (Socso) soon to discuss the protection and welfare scheme for his fellow industry practitioners. — Bernama