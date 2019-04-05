Francis Ford Coppola mentions Jude Law among ‘Megalopolis’ possibilities

Director Francis Ford Coppola shows his hands after placing his handprints in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles April 29, 2016. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, April 5 — Director of the iconic Godfather trilogy and Apocalypse Now, Francis Ford Coppola has indicated that he is moving closer to filming his next big project, Megalopolis.

“I plan this year to begin my longstanding ambition to make a major work utilising all I have learned during my long career,” Coppola told Deadline Hollywood, “and that will be an epic on a grand scale.”

As well as the Godfather saga and war movie Apocalypse Now, Coppola has also been feted for his work on spy thriller The Conversation and gothic horror Bram Stoker’s Dracula, as well as George Lucas’s breakthrough American Graffiti, which he produced.

Of Megalopolis, which is set in New York but was shelved after September 2001’s 9/11 attacks, Coppola described the project as “unusual”, “a production on a grand scale with a large cast” and “not within the mainstream of what is being produced now”.

Jude Law’s name was mentioned “among those who might potentially be in the movie,” according to Deadline’s reporting.

Coppola celebrates his 80th birthday on April 7, 2019, ahead of the Tribeca Film Festival, April 25- May 5, at which a 40th anniversary Final Cut remaster of Apocalypse Now will be shown.

All three of his children entered the movie business, Gian-Carlo and Roman as producers, Sofia debuting in The Godfather before directing The Virgin Suicides, Lost in Translation and The Beguiled, among others.

He is also uncle to US actors Jason Schwartzman and Nicolas Cage; granddaughter Gia Coppola directed festival success Palo Alto and several Carly Rae Jepsen music videos. — AFP-Relaxnews