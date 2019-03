Harry Shum Jr. seen here with wife Shelby Rabara. β€” Picture via Instagram/Harry Shum Jr

LOS ANGELES, March 30 β€” Shadowhunters actor Harry Shum Jr. welcomed a baby girl with wife Shelby Rabara.

36-year-old Shum put up a picture of his little girl on his Instagram with the caption β€œπŸ™πŸΌ Baby XIA πŸ™πŸΌ.”

The couple had been dating since 2007, marrying in 2015 and their daughter is their first.

You might have seen Shum briefly in Crazy Rich Asians but was first known for his stint on the hit TV show Glee.