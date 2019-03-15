Black magic, betrayal and British rule take centre stage in upcoming musical

The three-act musical follows the plot of two siblings investigating their father’s mysterious death. — Picture courtesy of Liver and Lung

PETALING JAYA, March 15 — New musical Malaya Relived: The Fall of Singapore looks at the tenuous foundations in which the Malayan cultural identity is built upon.

Set during British rule, the immersive musical revolves around black magic and betrayal that shakes up a young family with Bugis heritage living in Singapore.

The plot centres around siblings Zubaida and Zabir who are handed the difficult task of investigating their father’s mysterious death and maintaining peace at home.

The grieving family becomes strained when Zabir believes their father’s death is caused by his sister’s relationship with a British soldier while Zubaida is certain other supernatural forces might have a part to play.

As the siblings try to come to terms with the tragedy, Japanese troops threaten to occupy the country.

The three-act musical takes place in a decrepit kampung living room of 1940s Malaya and members of the audience are invited to be a part of the life-like funeral setting.

Featuring original music with contemporary sounds combining colonial and oriental elements, The Fall of Singapore weaves a colourful tapestry of familiar sounds and smells as the Malaysian play takes audiences on a journey into our past.

The Fall of Singapore is written directed, composed and co-produced by Shafeeq Shajahan and stars Zickry Yusoff as Zabir and Putrina Rafie as Zubaida while Ian Nathaniel serves as musical director, arranger and co-producer.

The musical is set in 1940s Malaya in a decrepit kampung house. — Picture courtesy of Liver and Lung

The play is presented by critically acclaimed and award-winning international theatre company Liver and Lung in partnership with retail creative hub GMBB.

Malaya Relived: The Fall of Singapore will be staged from March 22 to March 24, 8pm at GMBB Gallery, No 2 Jalan Robertson, Kuala Lumpur.

Tickets are priced at RM70 for general and RM60 for concessions, available here.