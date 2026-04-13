SEOUL, April 13 — Seventeen members DK and Seungkwan are set to drop a new single titled “Feel Me” at 5pm Malaysia time today, according to The Korea Herald, citing their agency Pledis Entertainment.

Part of NHN Bugs’ singles project, the track is described as a love song that explores themes of destiny, with Seungkwan contributing to the lyrics.

The duo, who first teamed up as a subunit in January, previously released their debut EP “Serenade.”

The six-song collection, led by the title track “Blue,” sold over 520,000 copies in its first week and entered the Billboard 200 at No. 195. The EP also topped iTunes album charts in 10 regions and appeared on the Worldwide iTunes Albums chart.

DK and Seungkwan will begin their Asia tour with three concerts in Incheon from April 17, followed by stops in Daegu, Chiba (Japan), Macao, and Kaohsiung (Taiwan), The Korea Herald reported.