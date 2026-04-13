SHAH ALAM, April 13 — Police are tracking down the owner of a travel services company to assist in investigations into alleged fraud that has gone viral on social media.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said an investigation paper has been opened following a police report lodged over the case.

“In Selangor, a report has been received, and investigations are being carried out under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“At the same time, we are working to complete the investigation, including locating the individual involved,” he said at a joint media conference by the Selangor Commercial Crime Investigation Department and the Selangor Narcotics Crime Investigation Department here today.

He added that reports against the same individual have also been lodged in several other states, necessitating a more comprehensive investigation.

Earlier, it was reported that a woman alleged her identity had been misused by the suspect, believed to be her former husband, for debt-related transactions without her knowledge.

The case gained widespread attention after details were shared on social media.

According to the claims, the suspect had previously been involved in similar fraudulent activities before resurfacing under a different identity and agency name, allegedly targeting customers seeking tourism services. — Bernama