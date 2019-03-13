‘Riverdale’ spin-off ‘Katy Keene’ lands Lucy Hale as star

US actress Lucy Hale attends the Teen Choice Awards 2018 in Los Angeles, California August 12, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 13 — Lucy Hale of Pretty Little Liars is making her debut in the Archie Comics universe as the lead character in Riverdale spin-off series Katy Keene.

Post-Riverdale series Katy Keene is getting off the ground with Hale in the driving seat.

The Pretty Little Liars star is to lead Katy Keene as its title character, an aspiring fashionista looking to make it big in New York City.

In The CW’s adaptation of Katy Keene, the character is employed as a personal shopper by a high-end department store, while looking to move into fashion design. Naturally, she’s also juggling various friendships and relationships.

The show will take place several years after Riverdale and take the form of a musical dramatic comedy, focusing on Katy and three of her twenty-something friends.

It’s to home in on the worlds of not only fashion but also Broadway theatre and the music business.

Hale joins a cast that already includes Camille Hyde (American Vandal) as record label SVP Alexandra Cabot and Lucien Laviscount (Snatch) as her twin and secret DJ Alexander Cabot, Johnny Beauchamp (Penny Dreadful) as Jorge, aka drag performer Ginger Lopez, and Julia Chan (Saving Hope) as society girl Pepper Smith.

There is at least one casting connection to the existing Riverdale series, however, with one-time Riverdale resident Ashleigh Murray continuing on as Josie McCoy, lead singer of rock band Josie and the Pussycats. — AFP-Relaxnews