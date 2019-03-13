Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ (VIDEO)

Actor Johnny Depp attends the British premiere of 'Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald' movie in London, Britain, November 13, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, March 13 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another hilarious clip from their ever popular Honest Trailer series and this time it’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The voiceover guy starts the clip with: “You loved the whimsical world of Harry Potter, a place where trying to kill a baby just marked him as a heroic chosen one. Now visit a new chapter where they just kill babies, as the wizarding world takes a full turn toward a dark universe for the bleakest, wettest, darkest chapter yet.

They also poke fun at the amount of characters clad in suits as well the grim faces everyone seems to have in the movie.

As always, you can count on the Screen Junkies team to provide a whole new take on the movie. Check out the clip below for more hilarious comments about the film.