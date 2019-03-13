Film festival not a rush job, say FFM 30 organisers

It’s showtime! (From left) FFM director Abdul Khalid Moulod, Finas deputy director director-general Khairul Azhar Abu Bakar, Finas chairman Datuk Samsuni Mohd Nor, and Astro Ria channel manager Emarina Kamal. — Picture courtesy of Finas

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The organisers of Malaysian Film Festival 30 (FFM 30) defended its move to continue awarding a trophy for the box-office draw to recognise the “taste” of cinemagoers.

Despite the films shortlisted, and festival winners chosen by a credible professional jury of peers, National Film Development Corporation (Finas) chairman Datuk Samsuni Mohd Nor said, “We have to acknowledge box-office films as they are a reflection of what cinemagoers want.

“We acknowledge a film that is accepted by the masses, to inspire filmmakers.”

At the press conference to announce FFM 30 yesterday, organisers were asked about several issues, including the possibility of inviting individuals from the regional film fraternity to be part of the judging panel, and the need to acknowledge non-cinematic releases in independent and streaming productions.

FFM 30 director Abdul Khalid Maulod replied, “We will try to improve what we can based on suggestions and new ideas, especially impactful changes that can be made in upcoming festivals.”

With no major changes, and just over two weeks to the event, both Samsuni and Khalid were questioned if FFM 30 was a “rush job” with the last-minute announcement of the event to be held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre in two weeks on March 30.

Abdul Khalid said the delay was due to the wait for the appointment of the Finas board of directors.

“We had planned it for September 2018, but pushed it to end of December. We had to reschedule because there were several unavoidable issues, and we have taken note of the queries.

“Rest assured however, we did not rush through planning.”

Samsuni echoed Abdul Khalid’s reply and added, “This is proof of our synergy, it may be a short period but we hope it proves the teamwork between all parties involved.”

Samsuni said FFM 30 would be a test of teamwork for all those involved given the short period with the festival in just over two weeks. — Picture courtesy of Finas

FFM 30 will see 42 films vie to be shortlisted to the top five by next week, to stand a chance to bring home the trophy in 24 categories, apart from three Special Jury Awards for Box Office Film, Behind The Scenes and Lifetime Achievement.

Favourites like One Two Jaga and Dukun to box-office efforts in Munafik 2, Paskal and Hantu Kak Limah, are front runners to dominate the nominations.

With the theme “My Cinematic Inspiration” and hosted by comedians Adibah Noor and Nabil Ahmad, FFM 30, organised by Finas, the Communications and Multimedia Ministry and 11 film bodies, will be broadcast live on Astro Ria (104) dan Astro Ria HD (123) at 9pm.