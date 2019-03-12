Diplo, Sia and Labrinth announce album release date

Singer Sia performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s 2015 Wango Tango at StubHub Centre in Los Angeles May 9, 2015. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 12 — The trio, who formed music supergroup LSD in 2018, said their debut album would drop April 12.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the collaboration’s debut album ever since Labrinth, Sia and Diplo released their debut song Genius in May 2018.

Yesterday, the trio took to their social media feeds to announce a drop date for the group’s debut album, with all three posting the same photo.

“I got to make an album with my favourite musicians,” Diplo wrote. “Labrinth, Sia and Diplo present #LSD. Album out 4/12.”

Sia’s feed echoed the announcement, while Labrinth added, “Been a long time coming with the squad.”

The group recently released a remix of their debut track Genius, featuring Lil Wayne, following singles Thunderclouds, Audio and Mountains.

The album release will coincide with Diplo’s appearance on the first day of Coachella 2019, on April 12. — AFP-Relaxnews