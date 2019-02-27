Rain and Kim Tae-hee expecting second child

Korean superstar Rain and his actress wife Kim Tae-hee announced yesterday that they are expecting their second child. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/Rain_oppa

SEOUL, Feb 27 — Korean superstar Rain and his actress wife Kim Tae-hee announced yesterday that they are expecting their second child. The couple’s first child, a girl, was born in October 2017.

Kim Tae-hee’s agency, BS Company, announced: “Kim Tae-hee recently became pregnant with her second child, and she is expected to give birth this September. She has become the mother of two children.”

The agency continued that “ Kim Tae Hee is currently very excited and grateful for another blessing in the form of [her second child]. Her condition is stable, and she is focusing on taking care of the baby’s well-being.

Her agency also thanked everyone who has “always shown a great deal of love” for the beautiful actress.

Rain, whose real name is Jung Ji-hoon, is famously protective of his family's privacy.

The superstars got married in January 2017.