Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra to host amplifying ‘beatbox symphony’

International phenomenon and beatboxer Tom Thum set to perform at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas next weekend. — Image courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — In its continuous efforts to present world-class innovative music, Dewan Filharmonik Petronas will stage international phenomenon and beatboxer Tom Thum.

The concert, “Beatbox Symphony,” will be held next weekend.

Hailing from South Brisbane in Australia, Thum propelled to international stardom with his 2013 TEDx performance at the Sydney Opera House.

His mere 15-minute showcase became the highest viewed TEDx video of all time with over 68 million views.

Armed with just a microphone, his obscure talent to wrap his vocal chords provides affirmation to his audience that there is no sound that he cannot mimic to perfection.

From techno to jazz, Thum effortlessly manipulates his vocal chords into a plethora of awe-inspiring sounds that’s truly a solo art.

Get ready to witness the unique classical crossovers by a team of talented orchestra led by acclaimed Australian composer and conductor Gordon Hamilton through a programme which consist of works such as Thum Prints, In C, Opposites and Romanian Dances.

Be a part of the intensifying combination of classical music and beatbox on March 2nd and 3rd at 8.30pm and 3pm respectively.

Visit here for ticket rates and more information.